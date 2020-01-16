BOSTON (CBS) — Local researchers have an invented a new way to dissolve unwanted fat without the hassle of other treatments currently available.
These are the same Massachusetts General Hospital researchers who invented “CoolSculpting,” a popular non-surgical technique for reducing unwanted fat under the skin but can only be used on certain parts of the body.
Now they’ve developed an ice solution, similar to a slush, made from saline and glycerol, that can be injected almost anywhere and causes fat cells to crystallize and die.
Unlike CoolSculpting, which requires a patient to sit for up to an hour in a doctor’s office, it takes less than a minute to inject and then the patient can go home.
In pig studies, the slurry injection was safe and effective. And while it’s not yet approved for use in humans, scientists say it could become one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures.