



BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans love Jason Varitek and many would like to see him become the team's next manager. Apparently, so do the folks who gamble on such things.

With the Red Sox now searching for a new manager after “mutually splitting” with Alex Cora on Tuesday, BetOnline has released their odds for who Boston’s next skipper will be. And right at the top of the list is the former captain at 3-1 odds.

Varitek doesn’t have any managerial experience, but he certainly knows the Red Sox. He spent his entire 15-year MLB career behind the plate for Boston, and he’s been part of the team’s inner-workings since 2012. He was recently named a special assistant to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Next Boston Red Sox Manager odds from BetOnline: pic.twitter.com/tfS45eZD4A — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) January 15, 2020

Right after Tek is Hensley Meulens at 7-2 odds. Meulens, who had an 11-year MLB career, was recently hired as a bench coach on Carlos Beltran’s staff on the New York Mets. He won three World Series as the hitting coach of the San Francisco Giants and interviewed for the New York Yankees managerial vacancy in 2017.

But given the uncertainty that now surrounds Beltran following MLB’s investigation into the 2017 Houston Astros, Meulens may soon be the man in charge of the Mets.

Current Boston coaches are also on the list, with third base coach Carlos Febles (6-1) and hitting coach Tim Bogar (10-1) are listed ahead of bench coach Ron Roenicke (16-1). There are also some veteran skippers, with Dusty Baker (9-1) and Bruce Bochy (25-1) as longshots, according to Vegas.

Former Red Sox player Mark Kotay (5-1), Craig Breslow (12-1) and David Ortiz (50-1) are also listed.

The Red Sox held a press conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday to address their split with Cora, and said that they’re considering every option in their managerial search. Boston doesn’t have much time to find their next manager, with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training on Feb. 11.