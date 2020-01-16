BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have some more competition in their managerial search, with the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal claiming another manager on Thursday. Carlos Beltran is stepping down as skipper of the New York Mets, before he even had a chance to manage a single game with the ballclub.
Beltran was a member of the Astros in 2017, and like recently ousted Red Sox manager Alex Cora, he was a central participant in Houston’s sign-stealing scheme that season. On Thursday, he informed the Mets that he would be stepping down from his new job.
Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources tell ESPN. He is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2020
Beltran is the third MLB manager to lose his job for the Astros scandal. Cora and the Red Sox mutually parted ways on Tuesday night, while Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fired by the team shortly after MLB concluded their investigation and suspended him for the 2020 season. Houston GM Jeff Luhnow was also fired.
While Cora lost his job for his actions with the Astros, Major League Baseball is also currently investigating the Red Sox’ use of electronic devices to steal signals during the 2018 season.