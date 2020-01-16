BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a three day weekend for many people this weekend, and we have some family fun and cultural enrichment on our To Do List.
AUTO SHOW
If you are in the market for a car, or just like checking out the latest and greatest, this is the weekend to see everything in one place. The New England International Auto Show returns to the Seaport Thursday through Monday. It’s the region’s largest auto show, where you can sit inside and pop the hood on the latest models, plus there will be muscle cars and hot rods on display.
https://www.bostonautoshow.com/
When: January 16-20 (times vary)
Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Cost: $17 adults, $7 children age 6-12, Free under 6
CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL
A special treat this weekend for fans of Celtic music and dance. The 17th annual Boston Celtic Music Festival returns Harvard Square. The show “will showcase Greater Boston’s deep tradition of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic communities,” in a variety of events Thursday through Sunday. Venues include Club Passim, the Sinclair and The Atrium.
https://www.passim.org/live-music/festivals_summer_series/bcmfest-2-2/
When: January 16-19 (times vary)
Where: Harvard Square
Cost: Prices range by event, $10-$45
FREE ADMISSION TO THE MFA
Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. Admission to the museum is free this day, courtesy of the MFA and Citizens Bank. In addition to accessing the galleries at no charge, there are special performances, talks, tours, and art activities in honor of MLK Day.
https://www.mfa.org/event/community-celebrations/martin-luther-king-jr-day
When: January 20 (10am-5pm)
Where: Museum of Fine Arts
Cost: Free