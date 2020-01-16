



BOSTON (CBS) — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. She revealed her bald head for the first time in a video on Thursday.

“This is my official public revealing,” the representative from Boston says. “I am ready now because I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that this secret carries with it.”

As a Black woman, the personal is political. My hair story is no exception. Sharing a very personal story today to create space for others: https://t.co/1sh11Q1Qp2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 16, 2020

In an interview with The Root, Pressley says she first began noticing patches of her hair falling out in the fall and it quickly became worse until last month.

“Impeachment eve, the last little bit of my hair came out. I was completely bald, and in a matter of hours was going to have to walk into the floor of the House chamber, House of Representatives and cast a vote in support of articles of impeachment,” Pressley said. “I didn’t have the luxury of mourning what felt like a loss of a limb. It was a moment of transformation, not of my choosing.”

Pressley went on to say that she’s gotten to a place where she has made peace with her condition, although she admitted she is not all the way there yet.

In 2018, voters in the Massachusetts seventh district elected Pressley as the state’s first black Congresswoman. She announced earlier this week that she’s running for re-election.

Pressley is known nationally as one of four Democratic women representatives of color who make up “The Squad.”