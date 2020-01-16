BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past year, Antonio Brown has worked his way off three NFL teams. He’s now lost himself his agent.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, agent Drew Rosenhaus has cut ties with Brown. Rosenhaus would reopen that relationship if and when Brown “gets help.”
Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020
Earlier this week, Brown aired his encounter with police and the mother of his children on Instagram. Brown was verbally abusive to the police and to the woman, while his children were present. He also held up a novelty bag of phallic gummy candies while insulting the police.
This year has included Brown performing a number of stunts to force his removal from the Steelers and Raiders, and it has also seen him sending threatening messages to a woman who accused him of making an unwanted sexual advance, thus ending his brief Patriots career. The Instagram encounter may have been the last straw for Rosenhaus. (Brown also called out Rosenhaus on social media earlier this year.)
Brown averaged more than 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns per season in the six years prior to 2019, but due to his numerous off-field issues, he played just one game in 2019.