MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in Manchester the night before the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary.

The Trump campaign will hold the event on February 10. It will take place in Manchester, though the campaign has not narrowed down a venue.

US President Donald Trump salutes his supporters at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The following day, Trump will be on the ballot in New Hampshire against Republican candidates Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

President Trump held a rally in front of a boisterous crowd at Southern New Hampshire University in August.

