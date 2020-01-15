BOSTON (CBS) — The Top Of The Hub and Skywalk Observatory, offering unparalleled views of Boston from the Prudential Tower, are set to close. Both the restaurant and observatory will be shutting down on April 18 after 54 years.
A spokesman for Select Restaurants, which operates the restaurant and observatory, said Wednesday that the Prudential Tower owners opted not to provide a new lease.
The restaurant on the 52nd floor of the tower featurs a 145-seat white tablecloth restaurant and a 190-seat lounge.
More than 200 employees will lose their jobs when the venues close, according to Select Restaurants.
Boston Properties, which owns the Prudential Center, confirmed that the restaurant and observatory will be closing once the lease expires.
“Boston Properties is planning an exciting new design for an observatory at Prudential Center that will provide a world-class visitor experience for visitors to Boston,” Executive Vice President Bryan Koop said in a statement.