Young Millis Woman's Trip To Australia Takes Unexpected Turn With WildfiresA 19-year-old Millis woman decided to spend her gap year in Australia and it’s not turning out the way she had expected.

Holy Cross Community Mourns Rower Grace Rett After Florida Car CrashThere was a moment of silence before the Holy Cross men's basketball game Thursday. It brought athletic teams together as they continue to comfort one another over the loss of fellow athlete Grace Rett, who died in a Florida van crash Wednesday on her way to winter practice with the women's rowing team.

Gov. Baker, State Police Colonel Announce Reforms In Wake Of Overtime ScandalIn the wake of the Massachusetts State Police overtime scandal, Gov. Charlie Baker and the State Police Col. Christopher Mason outlined their plans Thursday for changing the organization's hiring process. They also said they want to streamline the way officers can be suspended for serious or minor offenses and get rid of the requirement that the colonel be selected from within the department.