A Very Brief Appreciation Of Luke KuechlyLuke Kuechly had Hall of Fame talent. That was on display quite a bit when the played the Patriots in 2017.

Jayson Tatum Getting A Night Off Against PistonsThe Boston Celtics will visit the best team in basketball on Thursday night, but first they have to get through a home game against the lowly Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Sounds like the ideal night to give Jayson Tatum a breather.

A New Reality: Tuukka Rask's Concussion Shows Painful Reality That It's Open Season On The BruinsThe "Big, Bad Bruins" have gradually morphed into a kinder, gentler hockey team in recent years. They may have gone a little too far.

Flashback To When Alex Cora Quietly Accused Carlos Beltran Of Stealing Signs With YankeesWith the Boston Red Sox embroiled in a cheating scandal, one that just cost manager Alex Cora his job, many fans of the New York Yankees are taking a victory lap. They may want to put that on hold for now.

Conflicting Reports On Tom Brady's Move To Greenwich: 'They Don't Have A House In Connecticut'By Tuesday evening, a report about Brady and Gisele moving to Connecticut had been refuted. This may be a common theme over the coming weeks and months, as every bit of Brady's life is examined and scrutinized during this time of contractual uncertainty.