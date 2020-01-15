Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – More than a dozen officers came together to give a 4-year-old boy a police escort to Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Mikey Grover, who suffers from congenital heart disease, is set to undergo his third open-heart surgery.
Police from Randolph, Quincy, Needham, Stoughton, North Attleboro, Norwell and Plainville all helped with the escort, in addition to the Massachusetts State Police and police from Northeastern and Simmons universities.
Last year, Mikey was named an honorary police officer in North Attleboro and Randolph. His family gives back by donating care bags to other sick children called “Mikey’s Brave Bags.”
Mikey’s mother Julie called Wednesday’s police escort experience “amazing.”