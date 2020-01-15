VERO BEACH, Florida (CBS) – One member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was killed in a crash in Florida that injured 11 other people, including other team members Wednesday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. in Vero Beach.
The Vero Beach Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital by helicopter. Four people were taken by ambulance and four others were transported as a precaution.
The van, which was carrying the Holy Cross rowers, and a pickup truck were both heavily damaged in the crash.
“We are aware of a vehicle crash involving members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team this morning in Florida,” a Holy Cross spokesman said in a statement. “The College is in contact with the families of our students and with authorities in Florida. We are in the process of gathering more information and making plans to offer support for those involved.”
Police said preliminary it appears the van driver may have failed to yield, causing the crash.
A second Holy Cross van was traveling behind the other vehicle from the college, but was not involved in the crash.
No further information is currently available.