FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The man charged with shooting and killing a father and son in Framingham last weekend was ordered held without bail Wednesday.
Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, of Framingham, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on two murder charges in Framingham District Court.
James “Manny” Wade, 45, and his 24-year-old son James Wade were shot and killed in a parking lot outside an apartment building on Second Street late Friday night.
Investigators said the area is known for drug deals and recently there had been “competition between drug sellers” for control of the neighborhood. The relationship between Delgado-Torres and the Wades is still under investigation.
After the shooting, police found a bullet lodged in a wall in an apartment near a room where a four-year old and a teenager were sleeping.
Delgado-Torres was arrested at a hotel in Marlboro Tuesday. He’s due back in court February 12.