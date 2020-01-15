Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Netflix released its new docu-series on Aaron Hernandez Wednesday. The three-part documentary called “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez” includes interviews with friends and former teammates and those were closest to the New England Patriots star.
Hernandez took his own life in prison just days after he was acquitted of a double murder in 2017. He had already been serving a life sentence at the time of this death.
“Aaron’s arrest for the inexplicable murder of Odin Lloyd shocks the sports world, and his life and relationships before stardom are explored,” reads the description for the series’ first episode.
