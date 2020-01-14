Comments
Major Bill White
BOSTON (CBS) – A World War II veteran in California who is 104-years old has one wish for Valentine’s Day. Major Bill White wants as many people as possible, including complete strangers, to send him a card.
He spent 30 years as an active duty Marine, getting a Purple Heart for his service at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
He is hoping to add to his scrap-booking collection with cards from people near and far. White said he will save everyone one of them and they will become a part of his personal history.
Major Bill White
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207