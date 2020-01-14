An Old Tweet By Alex Cora About Stealing Signs Isn't A Good Look For Red Sox ManagerAlex Cora tweeted about stealing signs in 2016, which is not a good look for the Red Sox skipper.

Report: Tom Brady Has Moved Into Connecticut Home With Family, Gillette Stadium Suite Has Been 'Cleaned Out'Over the past six months or so, Tom Brady has begun the process of detaching himself from various New England-based ties. With the Patriots getting ousted early from the NFL postseason, that effort has apparently continued.

Grant Williams Will Dye His Hair Pink If Celtics Teammates Make NBA All-Star TeamCeltics rookie Grant Williams is endearing himself to his Boston teammates and fans with his "I'll do whatever you ask" attitude. He's taking that approach a step further when it comes to getting a trio of his teammates in next month's NBA All-Star game.

Rob Manfred’s Ruling On Astros' Cheating Scheme Had One Insane ConclusionThe avalanche of major, breaking news kind of made us overlook one significant detail: The Astros' players cheated. "Virtually all" of them. And none of them are being held accountable.

Roche: Fair Or Not, Alex Cora Will Bear Brunt Of MLB's WrathThe Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Alex Cora took their cheating schemes too far, and now they have to pay.