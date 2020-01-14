QUINCY (CBS) – A man charged with trying to lure young girls in Quincy appeared in court on Tuesday, and was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet upon his release.
Benjamin Chen is facing charges of enticing a minor, accosting a person of the opposite sex, and soliciting sex for a fee.
During a Tuesday arraignment, a judge released Chen on $1,000 bail.
Chen was ordered to be fitted for a GPS bracelet. He must stay away from schools, the YMCA, all city parks, and his accusers and avoid contact with girls under 18 years old.
Police put out an alert Monday morning about three incidents in the last month. After watching news coverage, Chen turned himself in to police.
During the first incident on January 9, Chen allegedly approached a girl on Coddington Street. Police said he made inappropriate remarks through the window of his car and drove off.
The next day, another girl described a similar incident that happened on Taffrail Road. She said the same person also approached her earlier in the month.