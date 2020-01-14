BOSTON (CBS) — An exhibition about King Tut is coming to Boston this summer. Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Tuesday in front of a 25-foot, 2-ton replica of an Egyptian guardian statue at City Hall.
The KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh exhibition will open on June 13 at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza.
According to the Museum of Science, it is the “largest collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures ever to travel out of Egypt” with over 150 original artifacts, three times the amount that has ever toured before. Sixty of the pieces have never left Egypt.
An exhibit with artifacts like this has not been to Boston since 1963. Boston will be the only city in the Northeast to host.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Walsh. “It’s the last time that this exhibit will be outside of Egypt forever. I think having Boston on that world tour, one of the stops is really an opportunity for our city to really understand and learn about world history.”
Students from two Boston schools and one Weymouth school attended Walsh’s announcement and received free tickets.
Tickets will be on sale in March.