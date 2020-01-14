



BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics rookie Grant Williams is endearing himself to his Boston teammates and fans with his “I’ll do whatever you ask” attitude. He’s taking that approach a step further when it comes to getting a trio of his teammates in next month’s NBA All-Star game.

If Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are rewarded with a trip to Chicago for the All-Star festivities, Williams will dye his hair pink. Now that’s some commitment from the rookie.

Williams professed his plan following Monday night’s 113-101 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, hoping his potential dye job will get even more Celtics fans voting for his teammates.

Walker, who is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 assists in his first season in Boston, should “definitely” start the All-Star game, Williams said Monday night. The rookie also says Tatum, who is averaging a career-high 21.3 points and is fresh off a 41-point outburst over the weekend, is “definitely talented enough to get into an All-Star game.”

And then there is Brown, who has a big fan in Williams. Brown is only getting better each night, averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the season while also playing some stellar defense.

“He’s one of three guards averaging seven rebounds. How many people do that?” said Williams, pointing to perennial All-Star Russell Westbrook. “Come on now, get him in the All-Star game.”

If all three make it to the All-Star game, Williams said he’ll sport a fresh look for a month.

“If all three make it, I’ll be dying my hair pink for a month. Fans, please vote for Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum for the All-Star game,” Williams said Monday. “There’s a barber shop at the Auerbach Center, so we can do it right there.”

The odds of Boston getting three All-Stars are pretty good, with all three in the Top 10 at their respective positions when the second round of results were announced last week. Brown may have the stiffest competition since he’s mixed in with other Eastern Conference guards, but that is just fan voting, which only makes up 50 percent of the process.

But if fans want to do their part in getting Boston’s trio to Chicago on Feb. 16 — and Williams to sport an interesting dye job for a month — they better start stuffing those online ballot boxes.