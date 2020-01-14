FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with the murders of a father and son in Framingham last week.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that 39-year-old Aneudy Delgado Torres was arrested Tuesday at a Marlboro hotel. He will be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of murder and several weapons charges.
On Friday night, 45-year-old James “Manny” Wade and his 24-year-old son, also named James, were shot and killed outside an apartment building on Second Street.
Investigators say the relationship between the three men is unclear, but the victims went to the area to meet people they know. They were shot before speaking to anyone. Police say the area is known for drug deals and recently there has been “competition between drug sellers” for control of the region.
After the shooting, police found a bullet lodged in a wall adjacent to where a four year old and a teenager were sleeping.