BOSTON (CBS) — Elizabeth Banks is coming to Harvard University. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts native was named Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2020 Woman of the Year Tuesday. Banks is a three-time Emmy nominated actress, producer, writer, and director.
“Elizabeth is a role model to all of the young women in the Theatricals, especially in a year with a female writer, female producers, and a majority female cast – we all cannot wait to celebrate and meet her!” said co-producer Natalie Needle in a statement.
Banks is best known for her roles in The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, and The LEGO Movie, among many others. “Banks made her feature directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, which was the highest opening weekend for a musical comedy in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director,” the statement continued.
Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization. Previous winners include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, and Scarlett Johansson.
The Woman of the Year festivities will take place on Jan. 31 with a parade through Cambridge and a celebratory roast.