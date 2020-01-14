NEW ORLEANS (CBS) – Randy Moss was a proud father Monday night in New Orleans as LSU capped its undefeated season with a win over defending champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Thaddeus Moss, son of the former Patriots wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns as LSU went on to a 42-25 win.
Randy Moss, who now works as part of ESPN’s NFL coverage, watched the game from the crowd wearing an LSU winter hat and scarf. He tweeted after the game that he was “full of joy.”
Full of joy!❤❤❤ https://t.co/RFvh9WeWbn
— Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 14, 2020
Thaddeus Moss hauled in his first touchdown of the game from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with 10 seconds to play before the half, extending LSU’s lead to 28-17.
His second touchdown was even bigger, as it came with LSU clinging to a 3-point edge in the second half. That score came with 5:13 left in the third quarter, giving Moss’ team a 35-25 lead, and LSU never looked back.
On the season, the junior tight end managed 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns. It is not known yet if he will declare for the NFL Draft or return for a senior season at LSU.