BOSTON (CBS) – Some dog owners in Charlestown are fearing the worst after a dog that died over the weekend may have been poisoned. The Boston Parks Department is investigating that possibility after neighbors posted warnings on social media.
The scare happened at Eden Street Park. Several social media posts, including one by the group CharlestownDogs, warned that a pup named Gunner died after a walk in the park on Sunday. Veterinarians suspect it was some sort of poison he ate.
“It’s hard to believe that someone would do that,” said dog owner Matt Pruitt. “So I guess I’m a little bit skeptical.”
Even as neighbors speak of a similar dog death in November, there is still some uncertainty about the facts.
The city said it has not put any poison in the park that would be harmful to pets. In response to neighbor concerns, inspectors were sent out to check the park on Tuesday and found nothing.
The park is dog-friendly, but there have been some dust-ups before. “There is definitely people around this park who don’t want the dogs here,” a woman said.
Gunner’s owners did not want to speak publicly, saying they’re too upset.