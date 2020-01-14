BOSTON (CBS) — Twitter is a dangerous place, one where old thoughts remain forever. Occasionally, those old thoughts come back to haunt their thinker.

That is the case for Red Sox Alex Cora, who is now wrapped up in a pair of cheating scandals that have rocked Major League Baseball. With Cora the mastermind behind the Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme in 2017, and his role in a Boston Red Sox 2018 sign-stealing scandal TBD, a tweet by the Sox skipper has resurfaced.

And it doesn’t look good for Cora.

Stealing signs, relaying signs, getting signs…not that easy. — Alex (@ac13alex) October 17, 2016

According to MLB’s investigation into the 2017 Astros, all Cora needed to perfect everything mentioned in that 3-year-old tweet was a video monitor, a baseball bat and a trash can (plus some willing henchmen in Astros uniforms). MLB came down hard on the Astros on Monday after their investigation, suspending Houston manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for one year, fining the organization $5 million and taking away first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Hinch and Luhnow were both fired shortly after the announcement, and now Cora is awaiting his fate as MLB investigates the 2018 Red Sox.

Cora was not manning a bench when he sent that tweet, serving as an ESPN analyst at the time. He was hired as Houston’s bench coach a month later, spending just one season on the Astros bench before becoming manager of the Red Sox the following season. Cora’s teams won the World Series in both of those seasons, though those titles are now being calling into question given the cheating scandals.