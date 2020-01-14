CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — With Alex Cora deemed the mastermind of the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, and with MLB currently investigating another cheating scandal of Cora’s with the 2018 Red Sox, there’s a really good chance that the Boston baseball team will need a new manager for the 2020 season.

That 2017 Astros scandal cost Houston manager A.J. Hinch his job, though we don’t know if the Red Sox are going to go that far just yet. They’re reportedly waiting on MLB’s investigation into their sign-stealing in 2018, which could take a few weeks.

That’s not ideal, considering pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in a month. And at this point so late in the offseason, all the good managerial candidates already have jobs. The Red Sox are in quite the pickle when it comes to who will be manning their bench in 2020.

Here are a few potential replacements for Cora, some of which are real possibilities, and others that are not.

Ron Roenicke

Ron Roenicke. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The most ideal scenario would be for the Red Sox to turn to Cora’s right-hand man, bench coach Ron Roenicke. The 63-year-old has been in baseball since 1977, when he was a first-round pick by the Dodgers, and is the only member of Cora’s staff with experience managing in the big leagues.

Roenicke was the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, leading the team to 96 wins and a spot in the NLCS in his first season on the bench. Things didn’t go so well the next three-plus years and Roenicke was fired after a 7-18 start in 2015, finishing his only managerial gig with a 342-331 record.

Tim Hyers

Tim Hyers. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Boston’s current hitting coach for the past two seasons, Hyers was also a scout from 2009-12. He was the Dodgers’ assistant hitting coach in 2016 and 2017 before coming back to Boston in 2018.

Carlos Febles

Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles celebrates after the team’s World Series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Febles has been Boston’s third base coach since 2017, but he’s been in the Boston organization since 2007. He’s also managed in Salem and Portland.

Jason Varitek

Former Boston Red Sox catcher and two-time World Series Champion, Jason Varitek. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

This is the one fans want the most. Varitek has no experience as a manager, but that is all the rage in baseball these days. If he is willing to rely heavily on analytics, then he could trade in his Assistant to the GM sweater (which likely has a “C” on it as well) for a Mr. Manager hat.

Pedro Martinez

Pedro being Pedro. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For no other reason than we all miss Pedro. Getting two Pedro press conferences every game day would be an absolute treat.

Dustin Pedroia

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are paying Pedroia a boatload of money for 2020 anyways, so why not tab him as a player/manager (or more aptly, an occasional player/manager).

Jonny Gomes

Jonny Gomes. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Jonny Gomes knows everything there is to know about baseball and he would never make a managerial mistake. This is the guy you want to go to WAR with, one who won’t be afraid to engage in some fisticuffs with other managers if the situations calls for it.

Joey Cora

Joey Cora. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Replace one Cora with another. That would make it very easy for the Red Sox marketing team.

Robert Valentine

Bobby Valentine. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

It worked out so well the first time, so why not? Plus Bobby V could build a fence around the video replay room to make sure there is no funny business going forward.

A.J. Hinch

A.J. Hinch (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He has a World Series title to his name. But Hinch is about to start a year-long vacation, so Boston would just have to wait a year.

Any Former Catcher

Doug Mirabelli. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Varitek and Hinch are both former catchers, as are Tampa’s Kevin Cash and Chicago’s David Ross, among many, many others. Former catchers seem to make solid managers, so let’s go a little deeper. How about Doug Mirabelli? Tony Pena? John Flaherty? Scott Hatteberg?

As long as they have experience behind the plate, they should be able to get the job done on the bench.

Carmine

Red Sox manager Alex Cora. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Why even bother with an actual human on the bench if analytics run the show? Just put Carmine in the dugout and watch the championships roll in.

Dan Roche

Dan Roche at Red Sox spring training. (Photo by Chris Gobeille/WBZ-TV)

Everything would be awesome on Jersey St. if Rochie was in charge.

