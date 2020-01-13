Who couldn’t use a little extra cash? And if you’re like one in 10 people in Massachusetts, you’ve got some waiting for you at FindMassMoney.com.
That’s the unclaimed property division of the state treasurer’s office, and right now, it’s holding about $3 billion in unclaimed money and valuables.
Unclaimed property can include financial assets such as savings and checking accounts, securities, life insurance policies and uncashed dividends that have been inactive for three years. The money and property is already yours – you just need to claim it.
In 2018, the treasury handled more than 123,000 claims and returned more than $125 million worth of property to owners. There is no time limit to claim the property, and in many cases, claimants receive interest.
The state publishes a new list of unclaimed property every six months, but you don’t have to wait months to find out if you have money waiting for you. Claims can be searched and filed online at www.findmassmoney.com or at the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277). To stay up-to-date with the latest lists, follow the unclaimed property division on Facebook or Twitter.
