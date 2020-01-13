Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Should Expect Severe Punishment When MLB Concludes InvestigationOn Monday afternoon, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was spared from having MLB's hammer of justice come down upon him. But that relief won't last long.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung, State Of NH Reach Agreement In Cocaine Possession CasePatriots safety Patrick Chung reached an agreement Monday with the state of New Hampshire over his cocaine possession indictment.

Astros Hammered By MLB After Cheating Investigation; Hinch, Luhnow Suspended For Full SeasonThe MLB has concluded its investigation of the Houston Astros for the cheating accusations from 2017, and the league has come down with a hammer.

David Andrews Hopeful He'll Be 'Good To Go' For Patriots In 2020David Andrews has a positive outlook for the upcoming season, telling a group of people at a Patriots charity event that he is hopeful that he'll be able to play in 2020.

Daniel Theis Out For Celtics Vs. Bulls, But Vincent Poirier Is ReturningThe Celtics will be without starting center Daniel Theis on Monday night when they welcome the Chicago Bulls to Boston. But the C's will get another big body back for their front court in Vincent Poirier.