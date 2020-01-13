Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year.
Carter was found guilty in a bench trial after encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself through text messages.
She began serving her 15-month jail sentence in February 2019.
Lawyers for Carter filed an appeal to the Supreme Court in July. The filing argued that her conviction, based on her “words alone,” violated her First Amendment right to free speech.