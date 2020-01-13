SPENCER (CBS) – A woman who went missing after going for a walk in the woods in Spencer over the weekend has been found. First responders located 65-year-old Jeanette D. St. Peter after a 10-hour search.
Firefighters, police officers and K-9 units were all searching for St. Peter after she never returned from her walk Sunday. The good news came Monday afternoon.
She was found less than 300 yards behind her house on Martins Road. She was conscious, but suffering from mild hypothermia.
“I couldn’t ask for a better outcome,” said Spencer Police Lt. Michael Befford. “I would have liked to have found her earlier this morning but we found her today safe, and she’s going tom make it through the ordeal.”
Crews used a utility vehicle to transport her out of the woods to an ambulance.