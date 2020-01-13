SALEM, NH (CBS) – Natural gas service has been shut off in parts of Salem, New Hampshire after construction crews hit a gas line Monday. More than 330 Unitil customers have had no gas service for most of the day.
The emergency started around 9:20 a.m. when Unitil said a private contractor using an excavator ruptured a six-inch gas main on South Broadway.
The fire department evacuated nearby homes as technicians isolated the leak through gas valves.
“We have techs and they must go door to door, make sure that all meters are off as the repairs are occurring and then once the repairs are complete, we then go door to door to each customer and we do a relight of the pilot,” Unitil spokesperson Alec O’Meara said.
Crews are expected to be working throughout the night. Technicians have been brought in from Massachusetts and Maine to assist.