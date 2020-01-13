David Andrews Hopeful He'll Be 'Good To Go' For Patriots in 2020David Andrews has a positive outlook for the upcoming season, telling a group of people at a Patriots charity event that he is hopeful that he'll be able to play in 2020.

Daniel Theis Out For Celtics Vs. Bulls, But Vincent Poirier Is ReturningThe Celtics will be without starting center Daniel Theis on Monday night when they welcome the Chicago Bulls to Boston. But the C's will get another big body back for their front court in Vincent Poirier.

Bill O'Brien Was The Biggest Disappointment Of NFL's Divisional RoundThough it stands to reason that Bill O'Brien really wanted to win this football game, his actions on the sideline during the Texans' collapse kind of indicated otherwise.

With McDaniels Returning, Focus Now Shifts To Future Of Nick CaserioBill Belichick won't have to find a new offensive coordinator, but he may have to find a new right-hand man this winter.

Details Emerge On Why Josh McDaniels, Cleveland Browns Agreed 'It Wasn't A Great Fit' For Head Coaching VacancyThe potential homecoming of Josh McDaniels to his native Ohio to take the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job was thought by many to be a perfect match. As it turned out, reality disagreed.