Tom Brady In No Rush To Make A Decision On His FutureWe're still over two months away from Tom Brady officially becoming a free agent for the first time in his career. There will be lots of speculation between now and then, but Brady himself said people shouldn't expect any answers anytime soon.

NFL's Final Four Is Set After Packers Hold On To Beat SeahawksThe Packers will take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Chiefs Advance To AFC Title Game After Texans Blow 24-0 LeadThe Houston Texans authored a massive collapse after storming out to a 24-0 first half lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Report: Browns Plan To Hire Kevin Stefanski As New Head Coach Over Josh McDanielsLooks like Josh McDaniels will be staying in New England.

Titans' Pounding Of Lamar Jackson's Ravens Has To Change Perspective On Patriots' Playoff LossIt now looks like we may have been very, very wrong about the shame in the Patriots' losing to the Titans in the wild-card round.