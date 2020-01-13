BOSTON (Hoodline) – Fluffy or cakey? Plain or smothered in toppings? If you have a hankering for donuts, we have suggestions for you.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut hot spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Kane’s Donuts
Photo: perri v./Yelp
First on the list is Kane’s Donuts. Located at 90 Oliver St., Two International PL (between High Street) downtown, the spot to score donuts, coffee and tea is the highest-rated donut spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.
2. Twin Donuts
Next up is Allston’s Twin Donuts, situated at 501 Cambridge St. (between Barrows and Beacon streets). With four stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers donuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Red Apple Farm
Haymarket’s Red Apple Farm, located inside The Boston Public Market at 100 Hanover St. is another top choice. The farm has a year-round stall at the market, where they sell cider donuts and more. Yelpers give the shop 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews.
4. Union Square Donuts
Union Square Donuts is another bakery that offers donuts and more in Haymarket. With four stars out of 116 Yelp reviews, head over to 100 Hanover St. to try for yourself.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.