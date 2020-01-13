BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is running for re-election. The Boston representative made it official Monday morning.
I’m so proud to announce my campaign for re-election in 2020.
Together, we’ve advocated, legislated, organized & mobilized for progress & to hold this admin accountable.
I can’t wait to continue working along w/ you in the coming year & beyond.
Join us: https://t.co/7inzMH1znn
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 13, 2020
“At this defining moment, I know I am where I am meant to be – in Congress, working to both make progress on the issues of consequence facing the communities of the Massachusetts 7th – and communities around the country – and to resist the occupant of the White House and this Administration,” Pressley said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with community in 2020 and beyond.”
Pressley was elected in 2018, defeating incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano to become the first black Congresswoman from Massachusetts. She became known nationally as one of four Democratic women representatives of color who make up “The Squad.”
Pressley and “The Squad” have frequently clashed with President Donald Trump, whom she will only refer to as “the occupant of the White House.”
The Bay State’s other freshman Congresswoman, Rep. Lori Trahan, is also running for a second term.