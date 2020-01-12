



BOSTON (CBS) – Saturday’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico followed several others in recent days. A group of Massachusetts volunteers are among those who sprung into action to help the earthquake victims in their time of need.

A Salvation Army disaster team from Massachusetts is on the ground in Puerto Rico.

Chris Farrand is leading the group of volunteers. He said they are going to the hardest hit areas to provide basic resources like food, shelter – and hope.

“What are the basic things we can do to give them enough strength?” said Farrand, Salvation Army regional director of Emergency Disasters Services.

“The aftershocks are continuing,” he said. “I mean there are people who literally have not slept since the first large earthquake because through the entire night, their entire house is shaking. So people are sleeping in their yards, people are sleeping on their front porches, people are sleeping in parks.”

Many are staying in shelters out of fear of returning home. The power is out across much of the island, leaving thousands without water.

“How long can you go without water? I mean you have whole families, so even if you give them a case of water, the temperature is very hot, so you’re going to go through a case of water a day. So how do we get them those resources?” said Farrand.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The governor is estimating millions of dollars in damage and seeking a major disaster declaration from the U.S. government.

To donate to recovery efforts, visit the Salvation Army website.