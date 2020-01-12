



BOSTON (CBS) — The Browns will be hiring Viking offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, not Josh McDaniels, according to Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels, an offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots interviewed with the Browns on Friday, with the team flying him and his wife out to Cleveland.

Taking the Browns job would have been a bit of a homecoming for McDaniels, a native of Barberton, Ohio.

Fallout from #Browns hire of Kevin Stefanski:

— #49ers DC Robert Saleh, who nearly got it, has emerged as a top candidate for years to come.

— #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will stay in New England, a win for Bill Belichick.

— Minnesota needs a new OC, but Gary Kubiak is there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

McDaniels has been calling the shots for New England’s offense since 2012, when he started his second stint on the Patriots sideline alongside Bill Belichick. He initially joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, working his way up to quarterback coach in 2004 before adding offensive coordinator to his job title in 2006. He served as New England’s OC and QB’s coach through the 2008 season, when he departed to become head coach of the Denver Broncos. He was part of all six of New England’s Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.

That first stint as a head coach did not work out too well for McDaniels, who was fired during his second season after a 3-9 start. He finished with an 11-17 record in Denver, a tenure that was filled with questionable draft picks (like taking Tim Tebow in the first round) and a videotaping scandal.

McDaniels was set to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two years ago, but backed out of the job after Robert Kraft offered to make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football.