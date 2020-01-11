FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Two men have died as a result of a shooting at a housing project in Framingham late Friday evening, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. No arrests have been made.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the Pelham housing projects on Second Street. Police arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men died from their injuries.
A Honda Accord with heavy front driver side windshield damage was towed away Saturday morning. It is unclear if it’s connected with the investigation.
Very active scene. A section of the Pelham housing projects blocked off with crime scene tape. some neighbors being told to use backdoor, because their front entrance is now at the center of a murder investigation. @wbz https://t.co/xaM9n8PBlm
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) January 11, 2020
The scene was still very active Saturday morning. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist with this investigation.
Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no current danger to the public. No further information has been released.