SHIRLEY (CBS) — The Souza-Baranowski Prison in Shirley remains in lockdown Saturday, one day after a fight injured multiple guards.
On Friday morning, a correction officer was “surrounded and then assaulted by inmates,” said Jason Dobson, a spokesman for the Department of Correction. Other officers rushed to secure the area and three in total needed to be taken to the hospital.
According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, all of them suffered concussions and received bumps and bruises. One also has a broken jaw and nose. Another has a fractured spine. They have had surgery and will need more, the union said.
The third was already released from the hospital.
Six inmates were removed from the general population and will face disciplinary action.