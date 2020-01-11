BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts prison system is not providing inmates with health care in a timely manner, according to an audit by the office of state Auditor Suzanne Bump.
Inmate requests for health care must be reviewed within 24 hours, or 72 hours on weekends, and inmates should be seen by a health care professional within seven days, according to state policy.
The audit looked at 60 randomly selected files of inmates who were seen by a health care professional. In 18 of those files, there were requests that were processed late.
The audit covered the period of July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018.
“Inmates have a right to timely health services while incarcerated, and we all have a vested interest in their successful reentry into society. It’s concerning that the Department of Correction’s lax oversight in these areas may have negatively affected inmate treatment and rehabilitation,” Bump said in a statement.
The Department of Correction said it is making improvements in response to the audit’s findings.
“In 2018, DOC contracted with a new medical vendor, which has implemented a new electronic medical record database that assists staff in maintaining accurate information, such as medical appointment dates,” the agency said in a statement.
Some bright legislator got it in their head that prisoners incarcerated with the DOC did not deserve or were entitled to healthcare standards enjoyed by family pets.The DOC and Massachusetts legislators decided they would outsource medical treatment to private firms. These firms work on a profit margin. With Bonuses given to increase profit for lower staffing,less medical procedures and testing. Life sustaining drugs are with held. Heart patients admitted to the DOC are denied prescriptions even when their families offer to supply them. I know of several cases of inmates with Sickle Cell disease. A disease
that causes constant pain to people of color, treated with Ibuprofen. I also personally know of a person convicted of a white collar crime that waited 3 months to see a Dr. Even when it was known he had a heart defect. I would ask everyone that reads this to message the DOC about health care. The response you will receive, these men and women are incarcerated. They receive a level of healthcare appropriate to their situation.