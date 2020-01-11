



BROOKLINE (CBS) — Many months of precise planning made for some magic at the movies for a local prince with a perfect proposal. Brookline native turned Los Angeles filmmaker Lee Loechler is the mastermind behind the viral ‘Sleeping Beauty’ proposal that has inspired so many.

“The proposal idea was so incredible we were like ‘We have to find a way to make this work,’” said Beth Gilligan, of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, the historic movie theater that became the setting for the proposal. “There was no way we were going to say no to it.”

Loechler spent six months editing his own animated scene into his high school sweetheart’s favorite Disney classic, “Sleeping Beauty.”

Hidden in the dark theater were their family and friends, plus a few extras Loechler found by asking for help on the website Reddit. According to the post he made, he reserved 20 seats surrounding his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, as buffer. He offered to pay the volunteers with pizza, beer and internet fame.

“They’re both brilliant and committed to their careers and committed to doing the right thing in the world, each in their own unique way,” said Ed Loechler, Lee’s father.

Their happy ending is just the start of one remarkable love story.

“My son who I admire, I wish I were more like him,” Ed Loechler said. “His attention to detail, his brilliance. I couldn’t be more proud of my son, but also my future daughter-in-law.”