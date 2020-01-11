BOSTON (CBS) — From the links in Northbridge to bike paths in Lexington, folks flocked outside to take advantage of this unseasonably warm Saturday.

“They are just like bonus days, take them and love it,” one man said.

Runners in shorts took to Heartbreak Hill to get in some much needed Boston Marathon training.

Kevin Grey said, “Honestly it feels great. Nice change-up: no snow, no ice, so it’s perfect weather to run outside and get off the treadmills.”

Another runner said, “It’s amazing to have a great day of marathon training in the middle of January and we didn’t have to travel to Florida.”

In Northbridge, the Shining Rock Golf Club parking lot was packed with golfers deciding to take an early swing on the fairways.

“We have never been open in January since we opened here in 2010,” said Lou Papdellis at Shining Rock Golf Club. “I’ve gotten more phone calls for this one day than I’ve ever gotten for the busiest day in the middle of the summer.”

Ice skaters in Boston swerved through the melting Frog Pond link.

“This is crazy out here. It’s like a lot of puddles so you have to be careful here and there but we are having a great time,” said Ramon Martinez.

Any New Englander knows these warm temperatures are not here to stay though.

“Oh absolutely not, we are going to pay for this sooner or later,” one woman said.