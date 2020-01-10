



CANTON (CBS) – With unseasonably high temperatures on the way, folks are deciding whether they should strap on their ski boats or pick up a golf club.

At the Leo Martin Golf Course and Ski Track, golf balls are on the green and skiers are on the fairway. “It’s unusual so I’m here this afternoon before it gets really hot tomorrow. I am trying to get a little bit of snow before it melts,” Fan Watkinson said.

At the Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton, freshly made packed snow on “Big Blue” kept skiers like Jeff Smith very happy. “I’m old so I like the warm weather,” he said. “This packed snow takes a long time to melt.”

However, close to record-breaking temperatures expected over the weekend will make it challenging for this snow to remain. “It will be a fun day for skiers. It’s going to be soft and pushed around and we have to worry about what will be left at the end of the week,” Shane McMahon of Blue Hills Ski Area said.

Not far down the road at the Blue Hills Country Club, the fairway looks plush and green. “With a winter like this so far we have a lot of people calling us and loading up,” said Matt Cunningham of Blue Hill Country Club.

And New Englanders know better than to put a lot of stock in these warm days. “Winter is coming,” Smith said.

Ski areas are hoping for colder days ahead. “Even though they don’t have snow in their backyards, we have it here at Blue Hills,” McMahon said.