NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s spectacular ice castles are opening this weekend, even as artists battle above-average temperatures to sculpt the castles, tunnels, slides and more.
The attraction opens Friday and tickets are available online at $20.99 for ages 12 and up and $15.99 for children. Many weekend timeslots are already sold out.
Temperatures are supposed to reach the 60s in the Boston area on Saturday, but it should be cooler up north. The National Weather Service forecast for North Woodstock on Saturday is rain likely with a high of 48 degrees.