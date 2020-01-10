CBSN BostonWatch Now
LOWELL (CBS) — A man was found dead after a dumpster fire in Lowell, police said. The fire department responded to the fire in an alley on Middle Street around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

A medical examiner left the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The man has not been identified.

Lowell Police and State Police from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, though foul play is not suspected.

