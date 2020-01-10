Comments
LOWELL (CBS) — A man was found dead after a dumpster fire in Lowell, police said. The fire department responded to the fire in an alley on Middle Street around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
A medical examiner left the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.
The man has not been identified.
A death investigation is underway in #Lowell. Police confirm a body was found when they responded to a dumpster fire. @wbz pic.twitter.com/IAsGAUN4zF
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 10, 2020
Lowell Police and State Police from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, though foul play is not suspected.