BOSTON (CBS) — Today is the day that Josh McDaniels finally gets to interview for a head coaching gig.
The Patriots offensive coordinator is heading to Cleveland to chat with the Browns about their head coaching vacancy. McDaniels is the final candidate that the Browns will interview, after meeting with a slew of candidates throughout the week. The team is expected to hire a new head coach by Saturday.
McDaniels had interviews lined up with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants earlier this week, but neither of those actually happened. Carolina made Baylor’s Matt Rhule a very rich man on Tuesday, and the Giants hired Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge a few hours later. Neither team met with McDaniels before making its hire.
But McDaniels will get his chance with his hometown Browns on Friday, the only team without a head coach in the NFL. Cleveland has already interviewed a handful of candidates for the job, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Ravens coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Mike McCarthy also interviewed for the job, but has since been hired by the Dallas Cowboys.