



BOSTON (CBS) – As New England holds its collective breath to see where Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ends up next season, a social media post by his wife Gisele Bundchen is getting a lot of buzz. The supermodel writes in her latest Instagram post that “We are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world.”

Her post does not mention Brady by name and it’s unclear if she’s referring to his NFL career. But diehard Pats fans are watching for clues from Bundchen, who has said in the past that she won’t push her husband to retire, but is concerned about his health. Last summer, the couple put their multimillion-dollar Brookline home up for sale.

Brady’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he becomes a free agent in March. He has said it’s “pretty unlikely” that he’ll retire but some are predicting he’ll be in a different jersey next season.

Aside from “personal lives,” Bundchen’s post is focused on the world and what people can do to make a better future.

“How can you put your qualities to help those around you and participate in a cause that matters to you,” Bundchen writes. “Let’s open our hearts, spread peace, be kind, accept and respect others, ourselves and our planet.”