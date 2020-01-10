



DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – An angry voter shouted at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her town hall event in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday. The unidentified man, who said he was a minister, accused the Democratic presidential candidate of “siding with terrorists.”

“You’re siding with ISIS, you’re siding with Iran,” he yelled while pointing his finger at Warren. “Why are you siding with terrorists?”

A man was just removed from @ewarren Town Hall event in Dover, NH. He was screaming at the senator as she took the stage @wbz #WBZ pic.twitter.com/V6TZqkvHrE — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 10, 2020

“This is a man who’s deeply upset, it’s alright,” Warren said. “It’s time for you to leave.”

The man was removed from the room after his outburst and Warren continued on with her stump speech.

“I think getting into a shouting match with a man who is still clearly disturbed is not helpful to him and not helpful to anyone,” Warren said later.

She has called President Donald Trump’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani “reckless.” Warren said a White House briefing in the days after has not changed her mind.

“The briefing did not demonstrate there was an imminent threat and both Republicans and Democrats have now made that clear,” Warren said Friday. “We need a president of the United States who puts the interests of the United States first, not a president who puts his own political interests first.”

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Feb. 11.