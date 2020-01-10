DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – An angry voter shouted at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her town hall event in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday. The unidentified man, who said he was a minister, accused the Democratic presidential candidate of “siding with terrorists.”
“You’re siding with ISIS, you’re siding with Iran,” he yelled while pointing his finger at Warren. “Why are you siding with terrorists?”
A man was just removed from @ewarren Town Hall event in Dover, NH. He was screaming at the senator as she took the stage @wbz #WBZ pic.twitter.com/V6TZqkvHrE
— Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 10, 2020
“This is a man who’s deeply upset, it’s alright,” Warren said. “It’s time for you to leave.”
The man was removed from the room after his outburst and Warren continued on with her stump speech.
Warren has called President Donald Trump’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani “reckless.”
The New Hampshire primary will be held on Feb. 11.