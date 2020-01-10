DANVERS (CBS) – A driver has been cited for hitting and seriously injuring a popular crossing guard in Danvers earlier this week.
Police said 58-year-old Penny King of Beverly was cited with negligent operation of a motor vehicle after the crash Wednesday morning. She was driving west on Poplar Street around 7 a.m. when she hit the guard, identified Friday as Susan Turner. King stopped after the crash.
“Over the last nineteen years, Susan Turner has been a valuable crossing guard for the town of Danvers. She is a dedicated and reliable employee and a friend to many students and parents,” police said in their statement.
“We have no specific information on her injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan and her family as she recovers.”
Police said they hope to have their investigation finished soon.