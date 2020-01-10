



BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to goal-scoring records, you can’t do much better than landing on any list that includes Alex Ovechkin.

David Pastrnak, welcome to the list.

The dynamic Bruins goal scorer netted a hat trick on Thursday night in a 5-4 win over Winnipeg. Pastrnak scored late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, he scored a goal midway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2, and he scored 11 minutes into the third period to tie the game at 4-4. Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winner some 30 seconds later.

35 goals in 45 games. ✅ 12-game point streak. ✅ Seventh career hat trick. ✅ pic.twitter.com/nLdMUggJ3e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 10, 2020

For Pastrnak, the hat trick was the eighth of his young career, with seven of those coming in the regular season. Most insane, it was his third hat trick of the 2019-20 season, which still has 37 games remaining.

Pastrnak, who will turn 24 years old on May 25, is the youngest player to ever record eight hat tricks.

Pastrnak also became just the second active player to record three hat tricks in two consecutive seasons. The only other active player to do that is Ovechkin, who has done it twice.

David Pastrnak recorded the 32nd instance in NHL history of a player scoring three or more hat tricks in consecutive seasons (also 3 in 2018-19). Alex Ovechkin is the only other active player to do so (3 in 2007-08 and 2008-09; 2017-18 and 2018-19). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/y7TOAjllGf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2020

In total, Pastrnak is the 32nd player in NHL history to record three hat tricks in consecutive seasons.

Pastrnak also joined some elite company in Bruins history, too. With a current 12-game point streak, Pastrnak now has two such streaks this season. The only other Bruins in history to register two separate point streaks of 12 games or more are Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr.

Now with 35 goals, Pastrnak reached that mark in the fewest games by any Bruin since Cam Neely in the 1993-94 season.

David Pastrnak recorded the eighth instance of a @NHLBruins player scoring his 35th goal of a season in 45 games or fewer and first since Cam Neely in 1993-94 (31 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/MZpsLfrrfb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2020

The historic pace thus far for the NHL’s leading goal scorer has been a sight to behold. For his part, Pastrnak said he’s merely trying to keep things simple when he’s on the ice.

“Yeah obviously it’s been good,” he said Thursday night in a Bruins dressing room invaded by elated mothers. “Don’t overthink anything, just playing the same way and focusing on the stuff that I help the team the most. Just don’t bring any pressure and just play my game.”