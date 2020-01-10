Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – An Attleboro man kidnapped and raped a disabled woman at an MBTA parking lot Friday morning, according to police.
A woman who was walking her dog called police at about 6 a.m. and reported that she saw a man force the woman into his van in the downtown area. The caller told police the van quickly drove to the parking lot at 100 Riverfront Drive.
Attleboro Police responded and found the man “engaged in a sexual act on the unwilling victim.”
The suspect, identified as 63-year-old David Rogers, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a disabled person.
The 57-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital.