WESTBORO (CBS) — Westboro firefighters saved a man’s life Thursday afternoon after he fell through the ice at Cedar Swamp on Brigham Street. The three-team rescue took about two hours.
Firefighters said they responded around 1:30 p.m. and found a man in his 70s neck deep in muck about 400 feet from where they parked their truck. They turned on their siren so the man would know they were there, and he started yelling to help them locate him.
Firefighters said they had to use saws and other equipment to get to the man.
The man was taken to a hospital and is being treated for possible hypothermia, firefighters said, but he is doing well.